KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in KCMO Saturday.

Officers were called to a scene near Brush Creek Boulevard and Tracy Avenue around 6:20 p.m. in regard to a shooting. A black male, approximately 50 years old, was found with no signs of life and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said a suspect was seen running eastbound from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.