Husband and wife killed, another person in critical condition after wrong-way crash on I-49

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed and one sustained critical injuries in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 49 in the early hours Saturday.

Investigators said a Chevroley sedan traveling southbound in the northbound lanes collided with a northbound Jeep SUV on I-49 at I-435 around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep were both killed at the scene. The driver, who was the lone occupant, of the Chevrolet was transported to an area hospital and remains in critical condition. That driver’s identity has not been released.

The two deceased were identified as Ryan C. Humphrey, 31, and Laura E. Humphrey, 29, of Kansas City.