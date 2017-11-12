Double shooting near 63rd and Beacon leaves one dead, one injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting on Sunday.

Police were called to Research Medical Center around 4 p.m. in regard to a shooting. Upon arrival, two victims — both black males in their early 20s — were located.

One was pronounced dead, and the other is in serious but stable condition.

Police said they believe the victims were in a vehicle on 63rd Street near Beacon when they were shot by an unknown suspect in another vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.