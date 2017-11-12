Man charged with attempted murder in Overland Park road rage shooting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A man is facing an attempted murder charge after an apparent road-rage incident that left a driver in critical condition with two gunshot wounds in Overland Park Friday afternoon.

Overland Park Police spokesperson John Lacy said the rage began at 133rd and Antioch and ended at 133rd and Hemlock, .02 mile away, around noon on Friday.

The suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Cullen, was taken into custody at the time of the incident. Cullen is now charged with attempted 2nd degree murder.

The victim remains on critical conditions

Cullen’s bond has been set at $250,000.

