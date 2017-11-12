Orange cranberry bread recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orange Cranberry Bread

(Makes 1 loaf, 16 servings)

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup white whole wheat flour

½ cup sugar

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 medium orange

1 Tablespoon canola oil

2 Tablespoons ground flax seed

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon orange extract

1 cup chopped fresh cranberries

¼ cup chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350° F. Cut aluminum foil or parchment paper to fit the bottom and sides of 9x5 loaf pan and spray with cooking spray. Sift flours, sugar, baking soda and salt into large bowl. Grate the zest from the orange and set aside. Cut orange in half and squeeze juice into measuring cup. Add grated zest, oil and flax seed to orange juice and add hot water to make one cup. Stir liquid, egg and extracts into dry ingredients and stir to combine. Gently stir in cranberries and walnuts. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for one hour or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack. Use foil to remove from pan. Best if loaf stands overnight for easier slicing. Cut into 16 slices.

Nutritional information per serving: 112 calories, 3g fat (0g saturated fat), 10mg cholesterol, 117mg sodium, 20g carbohydrate, 2g fiber, 3g protein

(Source: Denise Sullivan)