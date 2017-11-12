OshKosh Baby B’gosh issues recall on jackets due to choking hazard

OshKosh Baby B’gosh has issued a recall of baby and toddler jackets due to a possible choking hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets in pink and gray. The company received three reports of snaps coming off the jacket, and in one report, a child put the snap in her mouth.

The jackets were sold in August and September at OshKosh, Bon-Ton, Kohl’s, Fred Meyer, and other stores across the country, affecting about 38,000 products in the US, and 5,000 in Canada.

You can check the style number and UPC printed on the front of the care tags sewn inside the jackets and on the price tags to see if your item is affected.

Pink — Style Number 13003910

Size 0-3M, UPC 190795946918

Size 6M, UPC 190795946956

Size 9M, UPC 190795946963

Size 12M, UPC 190795946925

Size 18M, UPC 190795946932

Size 24M, UPC 190795946949

Pink — Style Number 23003910

Size 2T, UPC 190795946062

Size 3T, UPC 190795946079

Size 4T, UPC 190795946086

Size 5T, UPC 190795946093

Gray — Style Number 12691410

Size 0-3M, UPC 190795930399

Size 6M, UPC 190795930436

Size 9M, UPC 190795930443

Size 12M, UPC 190795930405

Size 18M, UPC 190795930412

Size 24M, UPC 190795930429

Gray — Style Number 22691410

Size 2T, UPC 190795919660

Size 3T, UPC 190795919677

Size 4T, UPC 190795919684

Size 5T, UPC 190795919691

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store.

You can also contact OshKosh directly at 800-692-4674 weekdays 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Central), or go to www.oshkosh.com and click on Product Recalls, to receive a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card (for an infant size) or $36 gift card (for a toddler size).