Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A website called Leasehackr breaks down lease deals so you get the best car deals - now they're sharing their top 5 car leasing tips you need to know.

Leasing is a popular way to drive off in the exact car you want. A website called Leasehackr breaks down popular deals and helps users get the absolute best drive off price on that brand new car.

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Facebook or Twitter for cool apps, tech tricks & tips!