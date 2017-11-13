Attorney says suspect in apparent Overland Park road rage shooting acted in self-defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- The attorney for a suspect in an apparent road rage shooting says his client acted in self-defense.

Jonathan Cullen, 34, is charged with attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly shot a man in a road rage incident, police say.

The victim, Eduardo Camaraza, was taken to the hospital in critical condition with two gunshot wounds. He is still alive, but Kansas doesn't have an actual attempted murder charge.

Cullen is being held in jail on a $250,000 bail. During a Johnson County court hearing Monday, Cullen's attorney Arthur Tejeda requested a bond reduction to $25,000, saying this was not a typical road rage case.

Tejeda said Camaraza assaulted Cullen and pulled him out of his car. He said Cullen shot the man in self-defense.

The judge denied the bond reduction. Cullen will be back in court Nov. 22.