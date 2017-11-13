Driver flees police, slams into house in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Mo., police say the driver of a truck tried to flee from them, and in doing so slammed into a home at 67th and North Brighton.

Officers say they saw the driver involved in 'suspicious activity' and attempted to stop the driver near 67th and N Lawn. The truck fled and began to drive through back yards until it crashed into a home. The suspect was taken to the hospital after complaining of soreness. He was treated and released in to police custody. Charges are expected later Monday.