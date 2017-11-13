Former Fox 4 sports director Frank Boal inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- He may be retired now, but former Fox 4 sports director Frank Boal has an honor about which he could brag-- but knowing Frank, he won't.

Over the weekend, Boal was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Boal led Fox 4's sports coverage for 29 years, from 1980 until 2009.

Between his time with Fox 4 and then at KSHB, as well as time on the radio, Frank has covered ten Chiefs head coaches, 15 Royals managers, two World Series wins, and too many sports games and events to count.

'there's something to be said for longevity, and having sports directors jobs at two different stations in town -- it's still extremely humbling and something that I never even thought i would be nominated for or considered for - so i am just blown away," said Frank Boal.

Former Chiefs' defensive tackle Bill Mass, former Royal third baseman Kevin Seitzer and former high school coaches Willie Bowie, Diana Tingler, Lori Hanaway and Chip Sherman were on the night's VIP list.