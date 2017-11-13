Hours after losing unborn child, NFL player scores emotional touchdown

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin dropped to his knees after he scored an 83-yard touchdown during the team’s 31-21 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Goodwin revealed that his infant son died early Sunday morning following complications during his wife’s pregnancy.

Goodwin said his wife, Morgan, had to deliver their son prematurely around 4 a.m. Sunday:

“I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family.”

According to NBC Sports, Goodwin left the locker room quickly after the game to be with his family.