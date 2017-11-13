× Kansas City man wanted in two metro homicides arrested, charged with two counts of murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man wanted as a suspect in two metro homicides was arrested and charged Monday, prosecutors say.

Jerome Roberson, 31, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts armed criminal action for the fatal shooting of Mike Cantwell on Nov. 2 in Kansas City, Missouri, and the fatal shooting of Brandon Brown on Oct. 28 in Independence.

Police say Cantwell arrived at a house near East 25th and Quincy where Jerome Roberson allegedly shot Cantwell in his head, killing him.

According to court documents, witnesses told KC police they saw Roberson either shoot into Cantwell’s vehicle or heard gunfire and found Cantwell shot in the vehicle.

Cantwell, a retired electrician and beloved grandfather, was killed three and a half weeks before Thanksgiving and his 66th birthday.

In the Independence homicide, police were called to a mobile home park on East 47th Street for a reported assault and found Brown shot in the face, lying in a roadway.

Neighbors told Fox 4 that Jerome Roberson first had a heated argument with a woman who lives in the trailer park. They say Roberson eventually left the scene, but moments later neighbors said he drove back to the trailer park, shot the woman’s brother several times and then fled in a red vehicle.

Jackson County prosecutors requested bonds of $500,000 cash on each murder warrant.