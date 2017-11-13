Kansas man creates comic book character with Down syndrome, inspired by his 7-year-old son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICHITA, Kan. -- A Wichita dad says he's written the first comic book with a super hero with Down syndrome, a project that was inspired by his seven-year-old son.

When they discovered his son had Down syndrome, he began looking for comics with characters with Down syndrome, but there was none.

So, he wrote one himself. The book is about a father and son superhero team.

"The son wanting to do what anybody else can do," said Reece. "In this case, he wanted to be like his super hero dad. He wants to become a super hero, and that's what the story is about, the dad kind of handling his son wanting to do what he wants to do and supporting him."

The comic is available here on Amazon.