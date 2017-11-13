Kansas Turnpike toll plaza near Bonner Springs set to convert to gate-less tolling soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. -- Getting onto the Kansas Turnpike west of Bonner Springs is about to change.

The toll plaza will convert to a gate-less tolling system later this week, officials say.

Under the old configuration, K-Tag users veered to the right, and cash-drivers stayed in the center. The new system reverses it.

Soon, drivers paying with cash will veer to the right. K-Tag users will breeze through the center.

If you get mixed up, cameras will snap a photo of your license plate and mail you the bill.