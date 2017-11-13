× KCMO Health Department offering limited number of free flu shots to those with no insurance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you still need to get your flu shot for the year there’s time.

If you’ve been putting it off because you don’t have health insurance, the Kansas City Health Department is offering a limited number of free flu shots.

Flu shots are available at 2400 Troost Ave. during regular clinic hours from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursdays.

