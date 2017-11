× Missing: 83-year-old KC woman with Alzheimer’s disease

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for help to find an 83-year-old woman last seen Sunday night at about 9 p.m., wearing a blue nightgown.

Elmira Hall is approximately six feet tall, 180 pounds. She was wearing a curly wig and a blue nightgown.

She was in the area of 5240 Brooklyn Avenue.

Elmira has Alzheimer’s disease. Please call 816-234-5136 if you see her.