Missouri hunter bags 39-point buck

O’FALLON, Mo. — A lot of patience and a sure shot landed one Missouri hunter the trophy of a lifetime in northern St. Charles County, near St. Louis, a prize he said he’d been chasing for four years.

Tim Phillips on Saturday said he bagged a 39-point buck he calls “the St. Paul giant.”

“After 4 years of hunting the St. Paul giant I finally was lucky enough to bag him. #Walter 39 pointer counting ring hooks. 32 points counting inch or more. ROUGH SCORE 243!” the proud hunter said in a Facebook post.