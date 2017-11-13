New Netflix drama series focuses on a 19th-century true crime

The new Netflix series "Alias Grace" starring Academy Award winner Anna Paquin and newcomer Sarah Gadon is based on the 1996 Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. It's the story of young Grace Marks, a poor Irish immigrant and domestic servant in Upper Canada who is accused and convicted of the 1843 murder of her employer and his housekeeper. The true crime story is based on actual 19th-century events.
