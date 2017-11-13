Parents angry after teacher downloads inappropriate ‘family quiz’ worksheet from the internet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Parents in one Virginia city are not happy after a teacher assigned a worksheet they say is inappropriate for their middle school children, according to WTVR.

A Carter G. Woodson Middle School teacher assigned a "Family Quiz" worksheet Friday in a family and consumer sciences class, parents told WTVR. It started out fairly simple with questions like, "What do you call the father of your father?"

But, according to WTVR, the last four questions looked like this:

Question: What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?

Answer: An affair

Question: What do you call a married man's girlfriend?

Answer: Mistress

Question: What do you call the much younger boyfriend of an older woman?

Answer: Boy Toy



Question: What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?

Answer: Trophy wife

An angry mother posted a photo of her child's worksheet on Facebook.

"No one in the schools system needs to be teaching my daughter what a mistress is or a trophy wife or boy toy," the woman wrote. "It's inappropriate for a school. Period."

Other parents joined in, voicing their frustrations with the assignment.

The school district's superintendent released a statement on the controversial assignment Monday.

"We were made aware last evening of the Facebook coverage of the assignment given to students in the Family and Consumer Sciences program at our middle school. We immediately began to investigate," Hopewell Schools Superintendent Dr. Melody Hackney said in a statement. "Upon further review, we have determined that a teacher downloaded this worksheet from the Internet. This content was not a part of the current and approved curriculum for this course nor was it in any way an appropriate learning tool for middle school aged children. This assignment was also not included or referenced in the teacher's weekly lesson plans that are reviewed and approved in advance of instruction."

It appears the worksheet came from a website for English as a Second Language teachers to share worksheets, but the assignment has mixed reviews in the comments.

In response the creator said, "Please remember that this worksheet may not be appropriate to teach to younger students and can be adapted to your own needs."