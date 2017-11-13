Report: Motorcycle driver runs into back of car at I-435 & Cookingham

NASHUA, Mo. — Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car. Fox 4’s Nick Vasos heard from his traffic scouts that the car possibly belonged to an off-duty police officer and that the motorcycle ran into the back of the car.

Dispatchers learned that the car was the officer’s personal car and the officer was off-duty. Injuries are reportedly minor.

Fox 4 has a crew headed to that area– I-435 and N.W. Cookingham Drive on the east side toward Nashua.

Other issues Monday morning:

71-Highway northbound at 75th Street… with possibly three cars involved. It’s causing backups during the area’s busiest time of the morning.

SB I-435 past 63rd Street a crash had been blocking the left lane but all the activity is all on the right shoulder.