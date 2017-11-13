Suspect pleads no contest in 2015 Overland Park shooting death

OLATHE, Kan. — A suspect in a 2015 Overland Park homicide case has pleaded no contest to a second degree murder charge.

Marquise Deondre Stokes, 20, of Kansas City, Kan. pleaded no contest to second degree murder in the June 2015 shooting death of 18-year-old Velik Lannte Henderson, the office of District Attorney Steve Howe announced Monday.

On June 30, 2015, a shooting occurred in the area of W. 61st Terrace and Robinson, killing Henderson along with 19-year-old Trevon Dewayne Anderson.

Stokes — 18 years old at the time of the incident — was arrested weeks after the shooting, and was initially charged with first degree murder. He was the second man charged in the shooting, along with then-18-year-old Donnell Preston, but charges against Preston were dropped in December 2015.

Stokes will be sentenced on February 12, 2018.