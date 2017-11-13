Taylor Swift is bringing her Reputation Stadium Tour to Arrowhead Sept. 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Superstar Taylor Swift announced Monday that she will bring her Reputation Stadium Tour to Kansas City in 2018.

Swift will be perform at Arrowhead on Saturday, Sept. 8

Tickets go on sale Dec. 13. There will be some pre-sales for Chiefs season ticket holders and “verified” Taylor Swift fans.

The last time the superstar made a stop in Kansas City she performed at Sprint Center two nights in a row. On her final night in town she met a little girl named Jordan who is battling brain cancer. Swift made the then seven-year-old’s dream come true by inviting her and her family backstage for a preshow meet and greet. She then upgraded their tickets so they would have an even better view of the show. They also got to sit next to Swift’s mom, who at the time was also battling cancer.

