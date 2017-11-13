Veteran who was nearly homeless, gets a new lease on life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Southwest Boulevard Healthcare Clinic has an outreach program called Care Beyond the Boulevard... and a veteran wanted to say thank you to the woman who pointed him in a new direction so that he could find a purpose for his life.

Corey Burke said he was nearly homeless when he met K.K.

'We'd like to pay it forward and give you $300 for all the work that you do," he said.

"I was literally that close to the streets and if it wasn’t for talking with her... I wanted to get out of my comfort zone," he said.