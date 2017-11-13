Water main breaks cause headaches in two well-traveled areas of Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Work crews repaired a broken eight-inch water main line at 92nd and Ward Parkway Monday morning and managed to reopen all lanes in time for the busy morning rush. The water main break left about a dozen customers without water. Crews will have to return to the area to repair the street, but they were able to get enough done to allow commuters to use that popular route.

Over the weekend a water main break on Stateline between 97th and 99th Streets shut down that busy portion for traffic.