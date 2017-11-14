× Chance to win Lady Gaga concert tickets when you talk about mental illness

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County Mental Health Center is having a group discussion Tuesday night about how to help people with mental illness and they’re adding an incentive incentive for people to attend.

Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” Foundation is one of the sponsors.

People who go can win a pair of tickets to her concert Wednesday night at Sprint Center.

The group discussion is Tuesday at 5:30 at Cleveland University in Overland Park. To register click here.