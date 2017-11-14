Court documents offer graphic details of inside of Lenexa U-haul where police found man, two children and wife’s remains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Court documents paint a graphic description of the inside of the Lenexa storage unit where police found the body of a woman who'd just given birth and her husband with their two children.

The woman's husband, 35-year-old Justin Rey, is charged with child endangerment of the couple's newborn baby girl and two-year-old.

According to court documents, Rey admitted to employees at the Lenexa U-haul that he had stayed inside the storage unit at least one night with the two children. He also told U-haul employees he was there to retrieve things for his wife, who had recently died.

Police found Rey dragging a plastic tote and a plastic cooler at the storage unit with the two children. Police said the storage unit had a foul odor, according to court documents.

An officer asked Rey where his wife was, and court documents say Rey told police she was in the cooler and one of the plastic totes. He said she had died several days earlier, and he was trying to remove the cooler and tote from the storage unit.

When emergency responders arrived to check over the children, they found that the newborn girl -- who was just four days old -- was not dressed adequately and had an eye infection.

Police said they found a woman's body inside the storage unit, and an autopsy confirmed the remains belonged to Rey's wife Jessica Rey.

Court records said Jessica Rey was last seen at the Woodsprings Suites, near Kauffman Stadium, around Friday, Oct. 20. That’s where the family had been staying for about a month.

The day before police arrested him, hotel staff said Rey called the front desk, disguised his voice as a female, and checked out of their room. Surveillance video showed him pulling the cooler through the hotel, walking with their two-year-old, and pushing the newborn in a stroller.

A witness who wanted to remain anonymous said he brought Justin Rey and the two children to the storage unit the day Rey was arrested.

The man said he and his wife immediately noticed Justin Rey and his two girls, neither in good shape.

"We assumed he was probably waiting on a wife or a girlfriend or whatever," the witness said. That woman never came because, Rey told them, she was dead.

"He told me before we left the restaurant that he lost the child's mother during childbirth, that she'd passed," he said.

Rey allegedly told the man he was waiting on money from the military and needed a ride to Union Station to take a train out of town. But needed to first stop at the storage unit where he'd been staying since he'd been kicked out of his apartment for not paying rent.

The couple took Rey and his children to the storage unit, but when they went to leave the building, they suddenly came face-to-face with Lenexa police.

Rey appeared in court earlier this month where he screamed that his rights are being violated and said there's no proof that he's done anything wrong.