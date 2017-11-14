Former police officer now shares stage with Lady Gaga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- From the badge to the bass. Performing Tuesday night in Kansas City, a man who left law enforcement to pursue a career in music.

Wednesday night he'll share the stage with one of the biggest pop stars in the world: Lady Gaga.

FOX 4's Megan Dillard sat down with Jonny Goood during sound check before his show at the Record Bar on Main Street.

Lady Gaga performs in Kansas City Wednesday night, so Jonny Goood used the off night for his own tour.

"I'm doing a 60-tour show with Gaga. and I'm doing my own 15-city tour and for a new artist, I'm pretty happy about it," Goood said.

You probably couldn't tell by looking at him during sound check, that he once swore an oath. Goood said it "feels like a whole lifetime ago" that he was a police officer.

His father is a police officer; so was his brother. His sister -- an artist now as well -- used to be a dispatcher.

"I grew up thinking, knowing that policing was going to be my calling. Just public service, my dad set a great example. He was a great role model," he said.

He passed the academy at the top of his class and spent two years in uniform in Savannah, Ga.

"I started playing bass at 19 and when I was cop, I started thinking I could take it serious."

He left law enforcement and put his all into music. Just a few years later, he now shares the stage with a superstar.

"You create your own environment, you create your circumstance. I just learned from that and I cultivated the life I wanted to live," he said. "Who knows, after this, ten years later, I can be an astronaut or something I don't know."

From the stage at the Record Bar on Tuesday to Sprint Center on Wednesday.

And Goood's not the only person in KC excited for Lady Gaga's show. FOX 4 is also working on another special story -- trying to get a woman battling breast cancer a chance to meet Lady Gaga.