Get Grandma to Gaga! Family hopes to get woman battling breast cancer to meet pop star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joan Reichenberger turns 68 tomorrow; her family prays it isn’t her last birthday. To celebrate the day, her girls bought her tickets to see her idol Lady Gaga perform at Sprint Center this Wednesday.

Joan, pronounced Joanne, is battling Stage 4 Breast Cancer. She drove in 3 hours for tomorrow’s concert, and one of her daughters flew in from Colorado. When her grandkids were little, Joan even tried to get them to call her “Gaga” though Grandma JoJo is the name that stuck. Her daughter said this concert will the latest her mom’s been out past 6 p.m. since her diagnosis.

Gaga’s new album has a song titled “Joanne” on her album, an ode to the superstar’s late aunt who lost her battle to complications from Lupus. It’s been Joan’s theme song to get through her illness, and her daughter reached out to FOX 4 to try to help her mom meet Lady Gaga before her show.

You can help get Lady Gaga’s attention via social media to make Joan’s 68th birthday the best yet! Retweet our tweet below, or share this story on Facebook!