House Speaker Paul Ryan says Roy Moore should 'step aside' in Alabama U.S. Senate race

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan urged Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore to step aside Tuesday morning just a day after another accuser came forward alleging that Moore assaulted her when she was a teenager.

“He should step aside,” Ryan said during his news conference. “Number one, these allegations are credible. Number two, if he cares about the values that he claims to care about, then he should step aside.”

Ryan’s comments come as more than a dozen Republican lawmakers have urged Moore to step aside.

An Alabama woman alleged Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. Moore called the accusation “absolutely false” in a statement in Gallant, Alabama, later Monday, denying that he knew the woman.

The accusations came after The Washington Post published a report last week based on interviews with more than 30 people, saying Moore pursued relationships with teenagers while he was in his 30s. One woman said she was 14 years old when Moore initiated sexual contact with her. Moore also denied those allegations and has threatened to sue the Post.