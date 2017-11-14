Is ‘Atomic Blonde’ bland? ‘Brigsby’ bearable? ‘Wind River’ smooth sailing? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A comic book adaptation, an offbeat comedy and a Sundance Film Festival favorite are new in video stores or for home streaming. Check out Shawn and Russ as they take on the new titles.

1) ATOMIC BLONDE (R)

RUSS

The provocative Charlize Theron and some smashing fight choreography provide a potent one-two punch for “Atomic Blonde,” an ultra-violent adaptation of a popular graphic novel. This celebration of sex and violence works in spite of its herky-jerky pace and ludicrous storyline. It’s a decadent guilty pleasure.

SHAWN

Charlize Theron is amazing. She comes across as a female James Bond and brings this espionage thriller to life with swag and incredible stunts. The story is a bit punchy but the 80’s vibe and music along with the Berlin backdrop make everything worthwhile.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) BRIGSBY BEAR (PG-13)

RUSS

“Saturday Night Live’s” Kyle Mooney stars in and co-wrote the offbeat comedy, “Brigsby Bear.” It’s a high-concept, low-key tale about a man, kidnapped at birth and raised in isolation. It’s odd, but surprisingly sweet.

SHAWN

Brigsby Bear” is unlike anything you have ever seen. It’s weird, genius and flat out trippy. Loved it they way I loved “Being John Malkivich, “CQ” and “Eternal Sumshime of the Spotless Mind.” Made me want to go to a coffee shop order an over-priced latte and hope that the girl at the far table on her laptop notices me and falls in love.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) WIND RIVER (R)

SHAWN

“Wind River” is one of the most underrated movies of the year. It’s an excellent crime drama that features a fantastic plot and terrific acting. The body of an 18-year-old woman on an American Indian reservation in snowy Wyoming is found and a local detective and FBI agent team up to solve the crime.

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

