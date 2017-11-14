× KCMO police in standoff with suspect in laundromat shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are involved in a standoff Tuesday night with a suspect in a laundromat shooting, officials say.

KCMO emergency dispatch said the standoff is taking place in the 1300 block of East 44th Street. One suspect is inside a residence, and there are no hostages.

Police believe the suspect in the standoff is connected to a shooting that occurred at a laundromat parking lot near Independence and Indiana avenues.

The victim had life-threatening injuries, police said.