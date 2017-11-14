Man arrested in Olathe after woman found dead in Wichita

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police have arrested a person who may be connected to a death in Wichita.

Officers were dispatched to an area near N. Cooper Street & E. Whitney Street in Olathe just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in regard to a suspicious person.

Officers contacted the suspicious man and based on their investigation, requested Wichita Police contact a woman in their jurisdiction.

Wichita Police went to the woman’s home and found her dead.

Olathe Police arrested the man and transferred him to the custody of Wichita PD.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released. Charges are pending.

The case remains under investigation. FOX 4 will provide updates as information becomes available.