McLain’s Bakery expanding, but keeping the rich history

Celebrity chef Stretch hit up McLain's Bakery, 201 East Gregory. Three years ago a local brother and sister bought it with plans to keep its rich history in tact.

But as Stretch shows us, they're expanding the McLain's brand to a new concept.

The Farm Breakfast Sandwich:

Ingredients:

Croissant

Sausage

Cheddar Cheese

Avocado

Potatoes

Sautéed Onions and Peppers

Poblano Spread

Assemble ingredients on croissant and serve!

