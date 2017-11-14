McLain’s Bakery expanding, but keeping the rich history

Celebrity chef Stretch hit up McLain's Bakery, 201 East Gregory. Three years ago a local brother and sister bought it with plans to keep its rich history in tact.
But as Stretch shows us, they're expanding the McLain's brand to a new concept.
The Farm Breakfast Sandwich:
Ingredients:
- Croissant
- Sausage
- Cheddar Cheese
- Avocado
- Potatoes
- Sautéed Onions and Peppers
- Poblano Spread
Assemble ingredients on croissant and serve!
