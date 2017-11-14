McLain’s Bakery expanding, but keeping the rich history

Celebrity chef Stretch hit up McLain's Bakery, 201 East Gregory. Three years ago a local brother and sister bought it with plans to keep its rich history in tact.

But as Stretch shows us, they're expanding the McLain's brand to a new concept.

The Farm Breakfast Sandwich:

Ingredients:

  • Croissant
  • Sausage
  • Cheddar Cheese
  • Avocado
  • Potatoes
  • Sautéed Onions and Peppers
  • Poblano Spread

Assemble ingredients on croissant and serve!

