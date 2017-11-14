× Shawnee police want to locate, speak with man in connection with fatal October crash

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police hope to locate and speak to a man in connection with a fatal car crash in Shawnee, Kansas.

The Shawnee Police Department is looking for Jaime Merino-Hernandez, 46, in regard to an October crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway that killed a 50-year-old man.

Police said they were called to the 10400 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway on Oct. 7 for a reported vehicle that had gone off the road and into a nearby creek.

The Shawnee Fire Department found Salvador J. Saucedo, of Overland Park, dead in the vehicle.

Police would like to speak with Merino-Hernandez in regard to this incident but did not provide further information on why.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.