Shooting near elementary school kills at least three; children among injured

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A reported shooting in northern California has left at least three people dead.

The shooting happened at or near an elementary school in Rancho Tehama around 8:00 am. local time. “Multiple students” have been airlifted from the scene according to Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston, including a 6-year-old.

Fox 5 in San Diego reports the shooting started at a home and moved to the elementary school. Fox 5 reports there are more than 100 law enforcement officers at the school and up to five crime scene.

The six-year-old child reportedly had two gunshot wounds and another child was reportedly shot in the leg. The gunman was shot and killed by police, according to reporters on the scene.

Be sure to download our apps for alerts on this and other developing stories and follow us on Facebook.

Fox4kc news apps: iPhone and Android