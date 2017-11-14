× Walmart responds to viral video that shows carts of food being thrown out at Celina, Ohio, store

CELINA, Ohio – Walmart has responded to a viral video that shows carts of food being thrown out at a store in Ohio, according to WJW.

Gary Joe Ahrns posted a Facebook Live video on November 6 outside of the store. He showed video of the carts, many of which were filled with food including milk and ham.

At one point, Ahrns picks up some of the food and notes they are not expired. He asks a manager if he can take some of the food and is told no.

Ahrns’ video has been shared nearly 200,000 times and has 43,000 comments.

On Monday, Walmart posted a response on Facebook:

“We have fielded a number of calls regarding a video circulating on Facebook showing our associates throwing out food, and we wanted our customers and community to understand the situation. Unfortunately, due to a tornado that affected our store in Celina, Ohio on November 5, the food being disposed of was unsafe for consumption after the store lost power for 14 hours. Per internal and health department policies, we followed proper procedures by disposing of the food.”