Watch Live: Kansas State holds walk and rally to respond to racism

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University and residents of Manhattan joined together for a walk and rally to reject discrimination on the university campus.

All classes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. were canceled for Tuesday’s K-State Unity Walk and a rally called KSUnite. The event was followed by a series of discussions about related issues. Watch in the livestream player above or click here to open a new window.

Student body president Jack Ayres and Darrell Reese, president of the Black Student Union, hosted the event. University President Richard Myers discussed steps to help the community move forward and unite.

The event comes after a noose and racist flyers were found on the campus in recent months. Last month, a 21-year-old black man defaced his own car with racist graffiti in what he described as a Halloween prank that got out of hand.