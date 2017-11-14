Why car makers eliminated spare tires from new cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some car manufacturers are now eliminating the spare tires in their new cars, replacing spares instead with a repair kit that includes a gauge and power plug. In fact, one third of new cars do not come with a spare tire.

It's not a popular move.

Fox 4's Abby Eden is especially perturbed. One week after she got her new car, she got a flat!

"I know how to change a tire," Abby said. "So I was ticked off because I'm sitting here thinking, 'I could be changed and gone by now.'"

Automakers say eliminating the full-size spare tire saves fuel, frees up trunk space and 'saves' drivers from the dangers of setting up a jack on the side of the road.

In 2015, when automakers first started doing this, Triple A says it received half a million phone calls from members who got a flat and didn't have a spare.

