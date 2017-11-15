Chiefs alumni helping folks in hurricane-ravaged Texas get a good night’s sleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Former Chiefs players are raising money to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

On Wednesday night, metro area non-profit Beds for Texans held a fundraising event at Rock & Brews in Overland Park. The organization was founded by Whitney Hicks, wife of former Chiefs Defensive End Eric Hicks. Although the couple currently resides in Kansas City, Whitney is from Sour Lake, Texas and wanted to give back to her community.

Wednesday’s event offered guests a chance to mingle with former Chiefs players while helping raise money to buy beds for people in flood ravaged areas of Texas. Guests enjoyed a wine tasting, silent auction and dinner with a portion of all food sales going towards Beds for Texans.

“It’s been months since the storm has passed and the living conditions are not suitable whatsoever. We love Kansas City and we love Texas and so we’re trying to figure out a way to give back to both communities,” said Whitney Hicks.

Hicks says every cent raised will be used to purchase new mattresses for families in the greater Beaumont, Sour Lake, and Lumberton area where residents have lost everything.

“This one neighborhood in my home town, all of the homes there had at least two to four feet of water in every single home. Your bed is only eight to ten inches off the floor so I’m like well, there’s no doubt about it. They’re all going to need new beds,” Hicks explained.

Whitney Hicks says she hopes to use this platform to help out in the wake of other future disasters. To donate to this organization, click here.

Anyone living in a flood affected area in Texas is encouraged to reach out to Beds for Texans by emailing bedsfortexans@gmail.com or calling (409) 679-4839.