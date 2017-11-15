Former Bonner Springs police officer charged with aggravated battery after allegedly attacking another officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. -- A former Bonner Springs police officer has been arrested and accused of assaulting another officer.

Sources say the charges against the former officer stem from an incident that happened earlier this year.

Joseph Grimm was booked into the Wyandotte County Jail on Tuesday, charged with aggravated battery.

Bonner Springs Police Chief William Naff said Grimm was a detective with the department but hasn't been employed at Bonner Springs PD since early 2017. Beyond that, Naff declined to comment further.

Court records show Grimm has been formerly charged with aggravated battery and indicated Grimm attacked another officer with a deadly weapon or in any manner where great bodily harm, disfigurement or death could be inflicted.

While we can't share the details at this point, one source says it was quite a beat down.