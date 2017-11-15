Half-way through No Shave November
No Shave November is in full swing and at about this time that beard may be too much to bear. Consumer Reporter Steve Noviello recommends some of his favorite products to care for facial hair.. plus, a way to support the cause without putting down the razor at all.
LINKS:
DONATE THROUGH STEVE’S NO SHAVE NOVEMBER CAMPAIGN
https://no-shave.org/member/Savemesteve
BEARD WASH
BEARD OIL / BALM
STUBBLE BALM
https://www.theartofshaving.com/grooming-and-skincare-beard-and-moustache/PG_00670535725411.html?cgid=grooming-and-skincare-beard-and-moustache#start=1
BEARD BRUSH
https://www.theartofshaving.com/grooming-skin-care/beard-and-moustache/kent-small-beard-brush/PG_05011637003345.html?cgid=grooming-and-skincare-beard-and-moustache#start=1
GROOMER
SUPPORT THE MOVEMENT
https://www.fossil.com/us/en/products/limited-edition-fossil-x-movember-three-hand-date-brown-leather-watch-sku-fs5386p.html