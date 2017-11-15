Homeless man finds $10,000 check, returns it to owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- A Connecticut man, homeless for more than a year, said he was walking when he came across an envelope with a check for $10,000 inside last week and what he did next may have turned his life around.

Elmer Alvarez told WTIC the check was made out to Roberta Hoskie, who owns Outreach Realty Services.

Through the help of a friend, they did a Google search for Hoskie's business, found a phone number and made a phone call to say that Alvarez had found this check. Hoskie then said she would go to the corner of Church and Chapel Streets to meet the man.

After a brief hug, Hoskie told Alvarez she was going to reward him by writing him a check. She then told him something he'd never expected. Hoskie was homeless at various points during her teens and she said she struggled for years.

Thanks to a suggestion on her Facebook page, Hoskie also invited Alvarez to attend her real estate school free of charge.