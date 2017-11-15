Kansas City veteran with PTSD will receive new roof from Car Santa after stepdaughter writes letter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 24-year Army veteran received an emotional surprise Wednesday morning when Fox 4's Kathy Quinn knocked on his door, in the company of Car Santa, Shamrock Roofing and Home Depot.

Bryan Moore will get a new roof installed at his northland Kansas City hom by that team after Moore's stepdaughter wrote to Car Santa about her kind stepfather.

Courtney Seymour wrote in her letter that her stepdad is so good to her and her little sister. Even with his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, he is generous with the children and is their hero.

"It just puts us forward a little bit more. It's very nice," Moore said. "The girls are awesome. I love them to death as if they were mine. They are mine."