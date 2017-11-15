× KC’s Bond Bridge temporarily closes in both directions Wednesday afternoon, causing traffic delays on I-29/I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic was backed up in both directions on Interstate 29/Interstate 35 as Bond Bridge was shut down for a police incident.

As of about 4:15 p.m., the interstate is now open again, according to police.

KC police and emergency responders were assisting a person who had threatening to jump from the bridge.

Just after 4 p.m., police were able to convince the man to come back to safety, and he will be taken to a hospital for evaluation.