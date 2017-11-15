President Trump makes remarks following his Asia trip

Not seeing the livestream player? Click here to open a new window.

President Donald Trump is planning to deliver a statement from the White House on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., following his lengthy 12-day tour of Asia.

The president arrived in Washington late Tuesday after a nearly two-week trip to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Trump called his trip to Asia “tremendously successful.” He previewed his comments before departing the Philippines, telling reporters he would make a “major statement” about trade and his work to counter the North Korean nuclear threat.

The president says the United States is “respected again” in the Asia-Pacific region and he asserts that people “will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come!”