Speedier internet for your phone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The evolution of our cellular signal continues - we've seen it go from 2G to 4G LTE. Now, connections are getting even faster thanks to something called Gigabit LTE.

If you've had a cell phone for a while, you know that the internet just keeps getting better on it. I remember the days when streaming radio from my phone was asking a lot! Today, we stream TV, surf the web, download music and broadcast live from our phones.

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Facebook or Twitter for cool apps, tech tricks & tips!

Until we get 5G connections, the next best thing is something called Gigabit LTE. This is technically still 4G LTE but it's the fastest possible use of that technology.

Qualcomm brought us up to San Jose, California to check out T-Mobile's implementation of the new speedier internet, which requires a combination of the right mobile phone along with an upgraded mobile network.