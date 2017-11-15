Truman Medical Center looking for volunteers to cuddle, rock preemie babies to sleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Truman Medical Center needs some extra hands for the tiniest of babies.

TMC is looking for older volunteers to help rock premature babies to sleep. Cuddling the most vulnerable babies gives them a extra boost since nurses and doctors can't be everywhere at once.

"I don't know if we can give them enough love and care," said Niki Donawa with Truman Medical Center. "Moms are here, but moms might not be feeling well, so our staff is here. They've been giving them lots of attention, and to have someone else caring enough to give them more love is just awesome."

Volunteers must be at least 55 years old, and training at Truman Medical Center takes half a day to complete.

If you're interested in being a cuddler, call 816-404-3300._