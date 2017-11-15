Twitter mocks Roy Moore’s defiant response to Mitch McConnell due to unfortunate coincidence

Embattled Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore tweeted a defiant retort addressed to Mitch McConnell after the Senate Majority Leader floated a plan to keep Moore out of the senate.

McConnell said Tuesday night at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council’s annual meeting in Washington, proposing Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a write-in candidate to take back his old Senate seat. He cited Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, as a successful example of a write-in campaign.

Moore sent out a tweet Wednesday, directly calling McConnell out with one simple phrase: “Bring. It. On.”

Dear Mitch McConnell, Bring. It. On. — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017

Unfortunately for Moore, the phrase “Bring It On” is also the title of a popular 2000 film about high school cheerleaders.

Given Moore’s current storm of controversy surrounding his alleged behavior with teenage girls, it opened Moore’s tweet up to a world of ridicule on social media.

Perhaps a different cinematic allusion would have been better for you. pic.twitter.com/nW67QBeNUw — … (@clochary) November 16, 2017

My money is actually on Mitch. pic.twitter.com/6h6OXd3hQc — 🤙🏼 Dr. Nora 🤙🏼 (@DoctorNora) November 16, 2017

Moore denies the allegations, and says he has no plans leave the race. And Sessions has not indicated that he’s planning to run for his old seat.

A growing group of Republicans want Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be the party’s choice in the Alabama Senate race, but ethics experts say Sessions either would have to have to leave the Department of Justice or continually disavow campaigns to put him in the seat if he wants to run for the office and avoid legal trouble.

Aside from ethical considerations, running as a write-in candidate would be a long shot even if Sessions resigned.

Few candidates have won Senate seats via write-in campaigns. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, won her seat that way in 2010, but prior to her election the last person to do it was Strom Thurmond in 1954.

However unlikely, a Sessions victory would serve two purposes for the GOP: The party would retain the seat, and Sessions would leave the DOJ after months of public criticism by President Donald Trump over his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation and not to prosecute Trump’s political enemies.