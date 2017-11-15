Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZITI WITH KALE PESTO AND CRISPY BACON

Ziti con Pesto di Cavolo Nero e Pancetta Croccante

We welcomed Lidia Bastianich to the Fox 4 Morning Show. She says: Recycling leftovers and turning them into new dishes is one of the most noble forms of cooking, in which food is respected and not wasted. This quick dish can be made with the remaining kale pesto from page 274, to serve either as a first course, or for a family dinner the next day.

Serves 6

Kosher salt

1 pound ziti

3 tablespoons extra- virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, crushed and peeled

8 ounces slab bacon, cut into lardoons

2 cups kale pesto (page 274)

1 cup grated Grana Padano

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil for the pasta. Add the ziti and stir.

Meanwhile, add the olive oil to a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the garlic and let it sizzle a minute, then add the bacon. Cook and stir until the bacon renders its fat and crisps, about 6 minutes.

Add 1 cup pasta- cooking water to the skillet, and simmer until reduced by half, about 2 minutes.

When the pasta is al dente, remove it with a spider directly to the simmering sauce. Toss to coat the pasta with the sauce, adding a little more pasta water if it is dry.

Scrape the pesto into a large pasta- serving bowl. Pour the pasta over the top, mix well, add the grated cheese, and toss, adding up to ½ cup more pasta water if it seems dry.

Lidia's is hosting an event Wednesday night at her restaurant in the Crossroads. It starts at 5pm on Nov. 15th.

Lidia's new cookbook, 'Celebrate Like an Italian' is available now.