8 people safely evacuated, roof damaged after adult day care catches fire in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- An adult day care center caught fire Thursday afternoon, fire officials say.

According to the Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham, the fire began near the front door of the center, located in the 12400 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

There were six adult clients and two staff members in the building when the fire started. They were forced to evacuate through a back exit, Graham said.

Families have been notified to come pick up their loved ones.

Graham said the center's roof is damaged, and the adult day care won't be able to re-open until repairs are made.

"All of the fire was up high into the attic which is good in one way because all of the heat and smoke was above them so the tenants can get out, but the bad thing is we have to fight it from the top so all of the water goes inside," said Graham. "We did have crews inside with tarps trying to cover the furniture and trying to

save what we could."

Sadly, the center had recently been remodeled and had a grand reopening.